EU Commits To ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda’

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a handshake with Diana Acconcia

The European Union (EU) has welcomed the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda with a pledge to offer the needed financial and technical support to help translate the initiative into reality.

This was disclosed by the Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Ghana, Diana Acconcia, when she met the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

Ambassador Diana Acconcia said the EU is committed to a strengthened multilateral system between the two sides, assuring of continued efforts to help grow Ghana’s economy at all levels.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her part, lauded the European Union for the recent signing of 175 million Euro financial agreement with Ghana.

The gesture was in support of the implementation of specific developmental projects in the areas of Public Financial Management (PFM), Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), sustainable Agricultural Development in the Savannah Ecological Zone, decentralization and climate change for a period of seven years.

The minister was, however, hopeful of swift implementation of the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (IEPA), which will enable Ghana to continue trading in the European Union, while discussions on the Economic partnership agreement (EPA) continue.

The minister and the EU Delegation Head also discussed political consultations between Ghana and the EU likely to be held before the end of the year.

On migration, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and her EU counterpart, said cooperation ahead of a dialogue covering issues of trafficking and legal migration was ongoing for mutual benefits.

The minister congratulated Ambassador Acconcia on her new appointment as head of the EU Delegation in Ghana and spoke highly of the development cooperation regime between Ghana and the EU.

Ghana–EU relations, which date back 41 years, have culminated in various levels of development assistance the EU has extended to the country.