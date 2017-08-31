ETV Launches ‘Made In Ghana Month’

Ernest Boateng

ETV Ghana has launched this year’s edition an event dubbed ‘Made in Ghana Month’ in Accra, with a call on Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana products.

The event which will kick off from September 1 to 30 is an initiative to encourage the public to celebrate and patronise Ghana-made products and services.

Speaking at the launch of e.TV Made In Ghana at ‘The Tea Room’ on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), Ernest Boateng, stated that e.TV Ghana has always been passionate about celebrating manufacturers, inventors and made-in-Ghana products.

He explained that ‘Made In Ghana Month’ has, over the years, been accepted as the official period for the celebration of great indigenous inventers in the country.

“This year, the Made in Ghana Month celebration is going to be bigger and much more intense than ever before. The month of September is going to be packed with social and live activities ranging from indigenous hairdressing competitions, a dance festival partnership and exhibitions among others. It is also a good opportunity for people to show their locally produced items,” Mr Boateng mentioned.

He added that there will be a series of on-air activations with TV shows, radio and TV interviews on e.TV, YFM and Happy FM, starting from September 1 to 30.

As part of the celebrations, e. TV Ghana has started showing fresh locally-produced contents like Roommates Africa, In Bed With Adwen, Zeex Music TV, Jamming Jesus TV, Danceteria, Underground TV, among others.

“There will be an exhibition at the Accra Mall Food Court Square and Silver Lounge from September 21 to 24. Young Ghanaian inventors and producers will also be interviewed by Joel Orleans on YFM’s Dryve Of Ur Lyf,” Mr Boateng added.