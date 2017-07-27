ETV, Japan Motors, Others… To Run For The Blind

Kalmony (L) Melanie and Osman on the high table at the launch

On September 21, members from the corporate world will hit the streets of Accra (Airport and its environs) for the e.TV Ghana & Japan Motors 5km Corporate run/ walk, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has learnt.

And like last year’s edition, this year’s has a special focus and support for the blind (Visually Impaired) in Ghana.

It is also aimed at bringing together corporate institutions in Ghana to promote health and networking through team-building and physical activities as well as to celebrate Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday.

At its launch at the Silver Star Tower yesterday, Melanie Botha, the Chief Operating Officer of e.TV Ghana and Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), said “our main focus this year is to provide more support to the blind in Ghana through the Ghana Blind Union. We want to rally more organizations to come and support a noble cause through running and walking.

“We at e.tv Ghana want to use our platform to change lives through innovative events and we encourage other organizations to partner us to achieve this objective.”

Brand Sales Manager of Japan Motors, Abdul Rahaman Osman, pointed out that “Japan Motors is always committed to the Corporate Run and walk event and has consistently supported e.tv Ghana to make it very successful. We are extremely excited that the blind is our main focus this time around and we believe this will increase participation, make the corporate run event better and change lives.”

Event Director of Corporate Run, Salah Kalmoni mentioned that the 5km race will start at 6:00am from the Silver Star Tower to 37 Station, turn left to the El-Wak traffic light, then left to the Airport round-about, left again to the Airport Traffic Lights and finish at the Silver Star Tower. Other activities to be held on the day include an exhibition, an awards ceremony, dancing competition and medical screening.

He added that “Registration for single entry is GH¢ 30 while corporate entry for a group of five is GH¢ 120. We also have free breakfast for all participants and a unique VIP Breakfast for networking among CEOs, MDs, and GMs for GH¢ 60.”

Registration centers include e.TV Ghana and Happy FM – Asylum Down, Silver Star Tower – Airport City, and YFM – Accra Mall.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum