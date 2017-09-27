Ethiopian Wins Airline Of Year 2016

Officials of the airline with the award

Ethiopian Airlines was over the weekend adjudged the Airline of the Year 2016 (International) at the 28th edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) National Performance Awards organised at the State House, Accra.

“In the face of another competitive and difficult year in your line of business, you have braved all odds by coming tops once again,” the citation accompanying the award stated.

“Your sterling performances were clearly demonstrated in your overall international operations where you have notable routes, including Durban, Oslo, Moroni, Singapore and Chengdu.”

Additionally, it noted: “You swayed all your evaluators in your favour as they all concluded that your endeavours at being an airline of choice with a fleet of 92 aircraft and 52 in production and contributing to the socio-economic well-being of the market, where you operate.”

Ethiopian Airlines was chosen for its ability to launch over 10 new destinations within a year.

This year’s CIMG award was themed: “Cause Related Marketing: A Panacea for National Behavioural Change.”

Ethiopian Airlines efforts, according to the CIMG, are already bearing fruits, as it remains unmatched with its 45 percent share occupancy of the aviation market, thus posting revenue of $10 billion in the year under review.

Mitiku Asrat, Regional Director, Central and West Africa, Ethiopian Airlines, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and thanked customers of the Airline for the continuous patronage and support over the years.

Ethiopian Airlines, which prides itself as the new Spirit of Africa, has been providing Africa with access to over 94 destinations all over the world.

Genet Michael, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana said the Airline had received a lot of support from the passengers and dedicated the awards to them.

She said: “We are happy that people are recognising the effort Ethiopian Airlines makes in to serve Ghana and its wonderful people.”

The awards covered eight major areas: Personalities, Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame- Elite Category, Media, Products, business and special category.