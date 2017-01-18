Ethiopian Airlines To Launch 7 New Destinations

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced that it will soon launch seven new destinations within five months during the 2017 calendar year.

The expansion will be one of the greatest in the airline’s long and illustrious history.

According to the company, “From February to June, Ethiopian will launch new service to Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Antananarivo (Madagascar), Conakry (Guinea), Oslo (Norway), Chengdu (China), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Singapore (Singapore).”

With the addition of these new destinations, Ethiopian Airlines will have service from Addis Ababa to 98 different international cities across the world.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “As the largest airline group in the continent, we are highly concerned about the low base of air connectivity in the continent and we are setting record expansion to enable Africans enjoy safe, reliable and economical air connectivity both within the continent and between the continent and the rest of the world.”

He said “looking beyond the current economic slowdown, especially in the oil export dependent economies of Africa, the company firmly believes that the continent will become the magnet for Foreign Direct Investment, trade and tourism, which are the engines of air travel growth, and in turn efficient air connectivity also drives socio economic development and we are happy to contribute our share in the 21st Century African Transformation.”

Mr Tewolde said last year alone new flights to Moroni (Comoros), WindHoek (Namibia) and Newark (United States) were launched, as well as three cities in Ethiopia, Hawassa, Kebridahar and Dembidolo.

He said the airline intends to reach 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing airline in Africa.

In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian Airlines has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

