Essien Gets FIFA Honour …Visits Princesses

Essien (L) with FIFA officials in France

World football governing body FIFA invited former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien to attend the opening ceremony of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France yesterday.

The ex-Olympique Lyonnais midfielder returned to the country where he started his European football career, but this time as one of the several high-profile personalities to grace the opening ceremony.

Essien, Laura Georges, the French female international, as well as Brigitte Henriques, ex-France female star, were invited by FIFA to grace the opening ceremony.

Ghana took on France in the opening game of the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup; but the results were not available as at press time.

The 35-year-old had an outstanding football career in France for Bastia and Lyonnais before moving to England to play for Chelsea.

He also enjoyed spells at Real Madrid, AC Milan and Panathinaikos before spending a season in Asia with Indonesian club Persib Bandung.