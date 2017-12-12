Essien Extols Kante

Essien And Kante

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien believes he would have made a great pair with French midfielder N’Golo Kante for Chelsea.

Kante has been a hit since arriving in England, winning the Premier League with two different clubs in his first two seasons.

And Essien admits he would have loved to have been paired with the former Leicester City man.

“I would have loved to have faced Kante or play with him,” he told Goal.com

“He is such a great player. I am happy he is at Chelsea and he is enjoying his game. It would be a very physical battle if I met him on the pitch.

“He has great energy, he never stops running, but he doesn’t run for the sake of running.”