Essien Extols Goal Against Barca

Former Ghanaian international, Michael Essien says his stunning strike against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League is his best goal.

Essien’s exquisite goal was cancelled by Andreas Iniesta in the dying minute of the game as the English side were shown the exit.

However, the Chelsea legend describes the goal as one of the best in his football career.

“That game was very disappointing, it was a beautiful goal, one of the best goals I scored in my career against the almighty Barcelona,” he spoke to CheekySport.

“It’s always going to stick into my head and stick into the fans head as well anytime they see me; so is quite good.”

The 35-year-old was an established figure at Stamford Bridge in his nine-year stay with the Club where he won 1 UEFA Champions League trophy, 2 English Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 1 League Cup and 1 FA Community Shield.