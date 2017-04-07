Escaped Delta Force Members Report Themselves To police

DCOP Ken Yeboah – Ashanti Regional Police Commander

The 13 accused members of the New Patriotic Party-affiliated vigilante group, Delta Force, who escaped from a Kumasi Circuit Court yesterday [Thursday] after unprecedented chaos ensued, have reported themselves to Police and are currently in custody.

This is according to a release from the Ashanti Regional Police command cited by Citi News.

The 13 escaped after some other members of the vigilante group overwhelmed police at the Kumasi Circuit Court on Thursday during their hearing.

Their counterparts vandalised some court property, and almost assaulted the Judge, Mary Senkyere but for police The 13 Delta Force members were facing charges for causing disturbances at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council after group’s raiding of the Regional Coordinating Council on March 24, 2017, where they were alleged to have assaulted the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

The judge had ruled that the 13 be remanded to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017 after charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

Following the confusion at the court, the Ashanti Regional Police Command also arrested eight members of the group who attacked the court. The eight were arrested around the Asafo overhead close to the Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

GBA condemns ‘sickening’ attack on Judiciary

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) condemned the Delta Force attack on the Judiciary as horrifying and charged the Inspector General of Police to thoroughly investigate the incident. The association warned that the incident was ushering in an era of anarchy, chaos and lawlessness which must not be condoned.

It stressed that such indulging such dastardly acts were a threat to Ghana’s Judiciary must not be tolerated or allowed under our democratic dispensation.

“The GBA condemns in no uncertain terms this blatant disregard for the orders of a duly constituted court of law and attack on the judge in the discharge of her lawful duties.

This is an affront to the independence of the Judiciary and an attack on the rule of law,” the association asserted in a statement following the incident.

-Citifmonline