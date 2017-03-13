Ernest Ennin Elected GHAMRO Board Member

Ernest Kwasi Ennin

Ernest Kwasi Ennin, Chief Executive of Media Excel Productions, has been elected as Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) board member at the just-ended GHAMRO election held on Wednesday, March 8.

GHAMRO is Ghana’s only government-approved copyright organisation for music right owners in the country responsible for collecting and distributing royalties to music right owners.

The GHAMRO election took place simultaneously in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Bolgatanga and northern Volta under the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

When the results were collated and announced, Kwasi Ernest’s name emerged as one of the elected board members to represent music publishers on the board.

Ernest Ennin who is a music producer, songwriter, artiste manager and a music consultant has played instrumental roles in the development of Ghanaian music and artiste management in Ghana.

Speaking to BEATWAVES in an interview, the music producer hinted as a board member, he would make sure good policies are put in place to protect the works of the members of the collective society.

He added that the new elected board members of GHAMRO would work tirelessly to improve the living standards of the entire members of the collective society.

The music producer stressed that he would continue to work to “restore the image, pride and dignity of the society and also change the negative perception of Ghanaians about the society and musicians.”

Ernest Ennin who has been in the music industry for the past two decades has undertaken a number of projects and events to help promote the local gospel music industry in Ghana.

He has also contributed significantly to the success of some Ghanaian gospel musicians, including Stella Dugan, Georgia Adjei, Azigiza Junior, Piesie Esther, Gifty Osei, King David, Becca, Praye, Cecilia Marfo, DSP Kofi Sarpong, among others.

Some of his projects include Bernice Offei’s seminar for corporate women, Bernice Offei’s @ 30 musical concerts and Lizzy Okrah and Princess Ivy’s album.

He also produced the 90th musical concert for Prof J.H. Kwabena Nketia and a concert for the veteran Akosua Agyapong for her 20th anniversary in the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu