Erduk Company Named Best GHACEM Distributor

Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Board Member of Ghacem, presenting the overall best award to CEO of Erduk Company Limited

Erduk Company Limited, a leading distributor of GHACEM cement in Kumasi, has been adjudged the overall Best Cement Distributor for 2017 at the just-ended GHACEM Customers’ Appreciation Night held to reward outstanding distributors and customers.

It is the third consecutive time Erduk Company Limited has won the award; this time beating its previous record by lifting 185,000 tonnes of cement in 2017 as against 142,000 tonnes in 2016.

Speaking at the ceremony over the weekend in Kumasi, Managing Director of GHACEM, Morten Gade, said GHACEM has been the nation builder over the past 51 years and “we will continue to be the nation builder through contribution of taxes, donations for national projects and employment of Ghanaians.”

Mr Gade noted that in 2016, GHACEM paid about GHc250 million in taxes to government, adding that the company also donated cement bags to build the Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) recently commissioned by First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

He added that the company employs over 850 workers made up of Ghanaians and only three foreigners.

“This makes us a truly Ghanaian company and it is important to support the company grow so that families that depend on the 850 workers can continue to enjoy,” he added.

According to him, there is no need to import cement to Ghana because the Ghanaian market has a capacity of about six million tonnes, however, cement manufacturers in Ghana produce about 10 million tonnes of cement in Ghana, leaving an excess of four million.

“If you can produce locally, then there is no need to import cement, we need to create more sustainable jobs for Ghanaians and their families,” he noted.

A board member and chairman for the event, Nana Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, promised the customers and distributors that GHACEM will ensure that it contributes to the success of their businesses.

Nana Prah further charged them to remain loyal to GHACEM and work hard because the current market has grown bigger with more competitors.

Commercial Director of GHACEM, Nana Philip Archer, on his part, stated that although competition is intense in the market, GHACEM will beat competition despite the challenges.

This year’s event saw 63 distributors and customers rewarded for various categories – Meritorious Awards, Best Transporter, Most Loyal Distributor, Most Promising Distributor and Best Branded Outlet, among others.

Clemonic Company Limited, a Kumasi-based distributor, won the second best distributor and Most Loyal Distributor Awards, with the third best distributor going to Mississippi Top Ventures.

