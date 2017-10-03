‘EPL Has Never Tempted Me’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Telefoot that playing in the English Premier League has never appealed to him.

The Gabon international, 28, was linked with a move away from the Bundesliga over the summer after netting 31 goals to become the league’s top goal scorer last season.

Paris Saint-Germain showed firm interest, but Manchester City were also rumoured to have made an approach for the player late in the transfer window.

“I was never tempted by the Premier League,” he said. “It’s simply a personal opinion.”

The former St Etienne forward met PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi in June with a view to joining the French side. PSG’s new sporting director Antero Henrique decided Aubameyang was too expensive, but the Dortmund player is not disappointed that the switch did not go through.

“I’m very happy to have stayed at Dortmund because I realise that it’s my family,” he added. “I feel very comfortable there and things have started well this season.”

Big-spending Chinese clubs were also linked, but Aubameyang decided against pursuing such a transfer.

“Of course I thought about it,” he said. “I think that’s normal for me anyway. But it’s still lacking a bit of professionalism unfortunately so for the moment it’s been put to one side.”

Having already plundered 13 goals in all competitions for Bundesliga leaders Dortmund this season, Aubameyang is sure to receive plenty more offers in the coming months.

He said he does not yet have Dortmund’s blessing to leave next summer but he also expects that they will not stand in his way at the end of his fifth year at the club.

“For the moment, no,” Aubameyang said when asked about whether he has permission to quit Dortmund. “We’ll see during the season but I think that, of course, the door will most likely be open.”