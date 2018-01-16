EOCO Summons Mfantseman MCE Over Renovation Of Roundabout

The Economic and Organized Crime Office( EOCO) has extended an invitation to the Mfantseman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) over the renovation of Mankessim roundabout.

Mr Kenneth Kelly Esuman is expected to report to the Central Regional Office of EOCO on Wednesday January 17, 2018, to give information on the award of contract for the repair works done on the roundabout.

A letter signed by Ag. Executive Director, Shuaib Abubakar (Ag Regional Director) of EOCO and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com directed the MCE to also produce the procurement file relating to the award of the contract, the contract file and other documents relating award of the contract.

–Kasapafmonline.com