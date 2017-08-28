EOCO Interdicts SSNIT’s IT Boss Over Fake Degrees

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has interdicted head of SSNIT’s Management Information Systems, Dr Caleb Afaglo for presenting fake documents for the top job.

A probe by the anti-graft agency has revealed Dr Afaglo did not have a doctorate degree as he claimed.

He neither has a masters’ degree nor first degree, EOCO said.

The interdiction comes at a time there is massive disaffection for the Trust following the revelation that it spent $72 million to procure a faulty software from 2012 to 2016.

The contract, awarded in 2012, was to replace the manual nature of work at the Trust with complete automation.

It was to provide superior services to SSNIT customers, reduce member enrolment cycle through forms, provide effective reporting solution, achieve real time processing of contribution reports and reduce benefit processing time.

The initial contract sum was $34 million but the Trust ended up spending more within the period of four years.

EOCO uncovered the fake documents during investigation into Dr Afaglo’s crucial role in the controversial $72 million digitization contract.

Joy News sources at EOCO say Dr Afaglo was selected as the General Manager of the MIS because of his ‘impeccable’ credentials.

He was employed in 2015 after phases one and two of the Operational Business Suite (OBS) had been implemented.

EOCO did not gather much information about him save he has worked with GLICO Insurance, SIMNET GHANA and Dominion University as head of IT department.

He was allegedly sacked in the three organisations for presenting fake documents, the anti-graft agency has said.

Sources say the authorities at the Dominion University uncovered the fraud after they applied for an accreditation at National Accreditation Board.

Meanwhile the company that submitted the lowest bid for the contract, Persol Limited has refuted claims advanced for rejecting its proposal.

SSNIT had said the company met all the criteria but one criterion which is the absence of a signature of the power of attorney.

But Persol Boss Micheal Quarshie told Kojo Yankson on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Monday they provided all the required document.

“[Our proposal] had a power of attorney submitted, it had the name of the person whom we were giving the power of attorney to [and] it had the director of the company,” he said.

