EOCO Freezes Accounts Of Ex-Cocobod Boss

Dr. Stephen Opuni

The bank accounts of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD Dr. Stephen Opuni have been frozen following investigations into some contracts he signed during his tenure.

Dr. Opuni has been occupying the position since 2013, but was sacked January 13, 2017 when President Nana Akufo-Addo took office.

“Pursuant to section 14 (1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012, (Act 845) and paragraph 6 of schedule thereto, you ceased to hold office as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board upon assumption of office of his Excellency the president of the Republic,” the letter dismissing him said.

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has been investigating him since he was axed. Sources at the anti-graft body have confirmed that EOCO has placed ice on all the accounts of the beleaguered former CEO as issues of alleged corruption in the cocoa sector are being looked into.

Until his appointment in 2013, Dr Opuni was the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

