EOCO Detains UEW VC, Five Others

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Professor Mawutor Avokeh and five other officers have been detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over alleged procurement breaches.

The five other officers are Finance Officer Dr. Akorli and his deputy, Frank Owusu Boateng; Internal Auditor, Ms Sena Darkeh; the Procurement officer, Mary Adzime, and Deputy Director of Works and Physical Development, Mr. Tetteh.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that the six officers were detained on Tuesday by EOCO.

According to reports, the latest action by EOCO was influenced by the Pro Vice Chancellor and the Council Chairman.

The six officers have for the past month been subjects of investigations by the EOCO in the ongoing crisis in the University arising out of a suit brought against the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Avokeh and the University’s Governing Council at the Winneba High Court.

The Court has since ordered Prof. Avokeh and the Finance officer to step aside until the case brought by one Supi Kofi Kwayera, a resident of Winneba, is determined.

Mr. Kwayera claimed in his suit that the two were operating under the institution’s defunct Governing Council.

The mandate of the University Council expired in November 2013 but the Education Ministry allowed and permitted the Council to operate, which the plaintiff in the case said had no mandate whatsoever to continue the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council as if same had been properly constituted.

-Starrfmonline