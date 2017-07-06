EOCO Asks Deputy EC Boss, Accountant To Proceed On Leave

Georgina Opoku Amankwa

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office has written to the EC demanding that two officers of the commission be made to proceed on leave.

EOCO in a letter dated July 4, 2017, addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, says it is investigating “the loss of about GH¢480,000 from the Endowment Fund at the Electoral Commission.”

It says Deputy Commissioner, Georgina Opoku Amankwaah and Chief Accountant Kwaku OwusuAgyei-Larbi are the key suspects and are assisting with investigations.

The investigative body wants the two to proceed on leave whilst investigations continue.

The three-paragraph letter was signed ACP Mr. K.K. Amoah (retd.), acting Executive Director of EOCO.

It is unclear whether the Office power to ask especially the Deputy Commissioner to proceed on leave.

Article 44 (3) of the 1992 Constitution states that “The two Deputy Chairman of the Commission shall have the same terms and conditions of service as are applicable to a Justice of the High Court.”

Confirming the letter to Joy News, Head of Public Affairs at the EC, Eric Kofi Dzakpaso, said a third person, Dr. Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, the Director of Finance, has also been asked to proceed on leave in connection with the investigations.

He stressed that no adverse finding has been made against any of the three at this point.

“They were only asked to proceed on leave to protect the integrity of the [investigation] process,” he added.

-Myjoyonline