Envoy Warns Starlets… Over Spicy Food

Mike Oquaye Junior and the Black Starlets

GHANA’S AMBASSADOR to India, Mike Oquaye Junior, has warned the Black Starlets against consuming too much Indian spicy food.

He observed that Indian foods are too spicy, which is not good for sportsmen so over reliance on it can negatively affect the delivery of the players.

The Ghana Ambassador indicated that if the Black Starlets wants to win the Under-17 World Cup then they should watch their diet during their stay in India.

“I have been here for sometime now and I have realised that most of the Indian foods are too spicy, which is not good for sportsmen.

“I will therefore urge the players not to consume it too much since too much spicy food can prevent them from performing well”, he said.

Ambassador Mike Oquaye also stated that if the players abstain from the spicy foods it will help prevent them from suffering stomach upsets.

He therefore urged the players to freely inform their leaders about any Ghanaian food that they want to eat and it shall be provided for them.

The Ghana Ambassador said he has confidence that the Black Starlets can win the trophy, urging the players to give their all.

Speaking on Nhyira FM, he said the training of the Black Starlets would be kept away from the public so the players can concentrate fully.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi