‘Ensure Independence Of The Office’; Akufo-Addo Tells Governing Body Of Office Special Prosecutor

President Nana Addo (right) and Martin Amidu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in the Governing board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The nine-member board was on Thursday urged to work and ensure the independence of the office in line with the law setting up the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

“Firstly, your fundamental purpose is to work to ensure the independence of this office,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

The board is expected to help in the formulation of policies and the direction of the affairs of the Martin Amidu-led office.

The institutions represented on the Board include the Office of the Special Prosecutor itself, the Audit Service, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative (CHRAJ), among others.

President Akufo-Addo explained that the diverse representation of law enforcement agencies on the board is to foster cooperation between the agencies with the office of the Special Prosecutor.

This, the President believes will enable the Special Prosecutor to achieve targets set for the office.

Member of the board representing Coalition on Anti-Corruption, Linda Ofori Kwafo pledged to play her role in ensuring the cooperation of the board.

“…we will contribute to your efforts in and the efforts of the government to help minimise corruption as we have been doing as part of our responsibilities in our various organisations…” she said.

The Full list of the governing board:

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Lamptey

Representative of the Audit Service, Addae Wireko-Tawiah

Representative of the Police Service, Director of Police CID, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah,

Representative of the Economic and Organized Crime Office, Charles Nana Antwi

Representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Kofi Boadi Boakye

Representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative, Charles Ayamdoo

Minister responsible for National Security, Kwaku Domfeh

Representative Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations, Linda Ofori-Kwafo.

The Special Prosecutor’s office has already begun work with Martin Amidu teaming up with the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo to clamp down on pay roll fraud.

