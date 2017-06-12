England Clinch U-20 World Cup

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Freddie Woodman grabbed the headlines in a team of heroes, as England won the Under-20 World Cup by beating Venezuela in South Korea.

Paul Simpson’s Young Lions were the first England side to reach a world showpiece for over half a century, and they followed in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramsey’s team, who lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin scored the game’s only goal after 35 minutes while a second-half penalty save from Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman preserved England’s 1-0 lead and ensured they became world champions.

After a slow start, the game was lit up by an audacious long-range effort after 16 minutes from Ronaldo Lucena, whose swerving, dipping free kick from all of 40 yards clipped the outside of a post.

Ademola Lookman brought a decent save from Wuilker Farinez before Calvert-Lewin wrote his name into the history books with what proved to be the winning goal.

The Everton forward contested a long, diagonal ball behind the Venezuela defence and saw his initial effort well saved before tapping home the rebound from close range.

Another free kick brought another moment of panic for England just before half-time, as Adalberto Penaranda curled an effort narrowly wide.