Energy Minister Mad With CEOs

Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu

Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has indicated that he will not hesitate to crack the whip on all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state institutions under his ministry who will try to disrespect him.

He issued the warning after CEOs of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) allegedly failed to show up for a meeting at the Aboadze Thermal Plant in the Western Region.

The Minister was at the Aboadze Thermal Plant to discuss plans to relocate the Karpower Plant from Tema to Takoradi, among others.

He stressed the importance of discussing plans to relocate the Karpower Plant from Tema to Aboadze Thermal Plant to help government to save $40 million.

He also inspected the Tema-Takoradi Interconnection Project and the Aboadze Power Enclave.

According to reports, the CEOs purportedly failed to meet him even though they were informed ahead of time.

The Minister wondered why the CEOs asked the heads of department to represent them.

“These CEOs in this country, it’s time something is done seriously about them and let me stress that any of form disrespect towards me will be met with a dismissal,” the minister was quoted as saying.

He continued: “I am not going to sit down and work with Chief Executives who will not be prepared to listen to me. Before I am gone, a Chief Executive will go; I am not going to entertain that,” he declared.

Mr Amewu, who performed creditably at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, was recently named by President Akufo-Addo as replacement for the sacked Boakye Agyarko at the Ministry of Energy.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi