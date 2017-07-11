Energy Minister Illuminates Kumasi

Hon. Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy

THE MINISTRY of Energy is expected to send a staggering 1000 lights to Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region, by the close of this week.

This decision by the ministry is a swift response to a passionate appeal made to it by the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi.

The lights would be used to illuminate some selected principal streets of Kumasi, which now looks very dark and dangerous at night.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Owuraku Aidoo, addressing the press in Kumasi, said he has received several complaints from the mayor, lately.

According to him, the Kumasi Mayor lamented that some parts of the city are dark at night and this gives room for hoodlums to operate.

Owuraku Aidoo stated that the mayor’s complaints look real so his ministry has decided to quickly intervene to help light up Kumasi.

“In this regard, the ministry has plans of sending about 1000 lights to Kumasi, hopefully by the close of this week to address the issue”, he assured.

According to the minister, widely regarded as hard working, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has also complained about the same problem.

Mr Aidoo therefore expressed optimism that the lights would help beautify Kumasi and stop criminals from operating at night.

It would be recalled that the Mayor upon assumption of office some months ago, vowed to bright up Kumasi, which looks dark at night.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi