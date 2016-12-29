Enemies Will Bow– Krobo Chief Tells Nana

Nene Agblezee

Nene Tetteh Agblezee III, Divisional Chief of Yilo Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, has said the doomsayers who seek President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo’s downfall will bow their heads in shame.

According to the divisional chief, Nana Addo, during this year’s electioneering campaign, made a lot of promises to change the destiny of Ghana if elected into office, but his opponents propagated that they were vain promises. But he (Nene Tetteh) believes that Nana Addo – having emerged victorious in the just-ended presidential poll with a wide margin against President John Mahama – will fulfill all the promises he made to shame his enemies.

Nene Agblezee, who was visibly over-excited after singing a song in the Krobo language intended to shame Nana Addo’s doomsayers when addressing him (Nana Addo) and his entourage during his “Thank you” tour of the region – which started from Odumase Krobo – appealed to Nana to build a factory in the area for mango processing to create jobs for the youth.

The traditional ruler also asked Nana to establish the Eastern University at Somanya which was promised by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

“Nana, you made a lot of promises during the campaign era which your opponents said you could not do. We believe you will do them so our eyes are watching you. Now that you have been elected, please do them to shame your opponents,” Nene Agblezee entreated.

He stated that the entire chiefs in the three Krobo lands would render their supports to Nana and his government to succeed.

Nana Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs and the electorate for voting massively for him in the December 7 poll.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Odumae Krobo