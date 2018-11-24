End Child Marriage Now – First Lady

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Friday, 23 November 2018 opened the 2nd African Girls Summit on Ending Child Marriage organised by the African Union (AU).



This year’s summit is on the theme: “Enough With The Silence” which is being held in Accra, Ghana over a two-day period.



First Ladies from Niger, Liberia and Sierra Leone are also in attendance.



Mrs Akufo-Addo called on her counterparts to intensify efforts at ending child marriage on the continent.



“We need to continue to intensify the fight across the continent, until a light is lit so brightly that none can put it out” Mrs Akufo-Addo told the over 500 delegates attending the summit.



“Let’s ensure that nowhere on this continent would a child be married off or a girl undergo female genital mutilation,” she urged her counterparts.

-Classfmonline