End Child Marriage Now – First Lady

November 24, 2018

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Friday, 23 November 2018 opened the 2nd African Girls Summit on Ending Child Marriage organised by the African Union (AU).

This year’s summit is on the theme: “Enough With The Silence” which is being held in Accra, Ghana over a two-day period.

First Ladies from Niger, Liberia and Sierra Leone are also in attendance.

Mrs Akufo-Addo called on her counterparts to intensify efforts at ending child marriage on the continent.

“We need to continue to intensify the fight across the continent, until a light is lit so brightly that none can put it out” Mrs Akufo-Addo told the over 500 delegates attending the summit.

“Let’s ensure that nowhere on this continent would a child be married off or a girl undergo female genital mutilation,” she urged her counterparts.

-Classfmonline

