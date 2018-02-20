Emmanuel Owusu Bounces Back With Third Album

Emmanuel Owusu

Emmanuel Owusu has announced his presence again on the music scene with the release of his latest album titled ‘God Is Good’.

The gospel artiste, who joined the gospel music industry over a decade ago, hinted that his eight-track album is ready to be marketed in April and “so all my fans should grab copies when everything is cooked.”

Having released successful gospel songs over the years, Emmanuel Owusu keeps improving and impressing everyone with his unique music ministry and gifting.

He disclosed to BEATWAVES that he has plans of doing collaboration with some local and international gospel artistes this year to boost his musical career on the international music scene.

All the songs on his latest album offer great inspiration to all Christians.

Emmanuel Owusu also stated that he will be initiating a charity event to raise funds to assist the needy in the society.

He has hosted a number of gospel musical concerts in the country and has also performed on a number gospel platform with some of the country’s celebrated gospel artistes.