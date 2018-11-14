Emelia Arthur To Host Made- In-Ghana Fair

Emelia Arthur

Gospel artiste Emelia Arthur, who is also the made-in-Ghana campaign ambassador, will host a three-day fair from December 7 to 9 at the Odupong Kpehe Park, Kasoa in the Central Region, to promote made-in-Ghana products.

The three-day fair dubbed ‘Ade Wo Fie Oye’, which is aimed at promoting and encouraging the use of made-in-Ghana products, is expected to attract a lot of Ghanaian exhibitors who will showcase their various made-in Ghana products.

Patrons are promised an unforgettable experience as they will get to see, sample, make new discoveries and purchase authentic Ghanaian made products at unbeatable prices.

Emelia Arthur, who will perform at the event alongside some of her colleagues, said that it is high time Ghana reduced the over-dependence on importation, “attention should be given to the locally-made goods because it has the impetus to salvage the unemployment menace the country is faced with.”

She added, “We have encouraged the exhibitors to reduce the prices of their products at the fair.”

Emelia Arthur, however, disclosed that there will be a series of floats in some parts of Accra and Kasoa to create awareness before the fair starts.

According to her, a number of entertaining activities will also take place during the fair to entertain patrons.

In January 2016, Emelia Arthur was officially selected by the Ministry of Trade & Industry as the face of its made-in-Ghana campaign.

The gospel artiste, who hit the music scene in 2014 with her ‘Kyere Me Kwan’ album that featured OJ and Esther Smith, initiated her campaign in that same year.

By George Clifford Owusu