Emelia Arthur Launches Made-In-Ghana Directory

Emelia Arthur

Gospel artiste Emelia Arthur organised a dinner last Saturday at the Osu Castle to climax her five-day made-in-Ghana campaign tour to some business centres in the capital.

The dinner attracted number personalities from the business community, industry stakeholders and sponsors of the made-in-Ghana campaign tour.

Some personalities and organisations were honoured for their contribution towards the success of the tour.

The event which witnessed performances from gospel artistes such as OJ, Patience Nyarko, Emelia Arthur, among others, was also used to launch a 1,000-page directory of made-in-Ghana products and services.

Launched last year, the campaign tour was designed to encourage the public to patronise locally produced goods and services.

During the tour dubbed ‘Made-In-Ghana Mobile Exhibition’, the gospel artiste and her entourage displayed various Ghanaian products on a moving van through some principal business centres in Accra for promotion.

The made-in-Ghana campaign tour van stopped at various vantage points, where she interacted with traders and consumers.

The made-in-Ghana brands ambassador also explained to consumers on the need to patronise locally-made products as the Christmas approaches.

“When we patronise made-in-Ghana products, we create jobs for our youth and help boost our economy,” Emelia Arthur stated in a chat with some of the traders and consumers.

She added that the aim of the tour was to speak with people and encourage them to buy and use items that are made in the country.