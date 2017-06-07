‘Embrace Free SHS’

Ernest Henry Norgbey

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has urged students to take advantage of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy to further their education.

According to him, the students should take their studies seriously and pass the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in order to benefit from the major policy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The Ashaiman MP urged the candidates to embrace the free SHS policy in order to secure their future since education is the surest way of becoming successful.

He urged students to concentrate on their education to acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to make meaningful contributions towards the development of the country.

Mr. Henry Norgbey gave the advice when he toured some examination centres of the ongoing BECE in Ashaiman on Monday.

He seized the opportunity to advise candidates to adhere to rules and regulations set out by WAEC, the governing body in charge of the exams.

The Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA), Albert Boakye Okyere, on his part, advised BECE candidates in his municipality to refrain from examination malpractices.

He encouraged the candidates to adhere to the rules and regulations set out by WAEC and informed the candidates that he does want to hear any bad news concerning the examinations in the municipality.

He wished them well and prayed that they pass the exams with flying colours, encouraging the candidates to give off their best to enable them to be the first group of students to enjoy the free SHS policy of the NPP government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Patty Assan, Director of the Ashaiman Education Directorate, urged the candidates to desist from sending foreign materials into the examination halls but learn hard to pass the examinations.

A total of 4,446 candidates are expected to write the BECE in 13 examination centres in Ashaiman. Last year, Ashaiman was adjudged 17th best municipality in the nation in terms of performance in the BECE.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman