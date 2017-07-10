Elmina Celebrates Bakatue

Nana Conduah addressing the people at the durbar

Thousands of people from all walks of life over the weekend joined the chiefs and people of Edina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region to celebrate their annual Bakatue festival.

The festival which signaled the beginning of the fishing season was also used to appeal to ancestors for a good fishing season.

This year’s festival was on the theme “Let Promote and Patronize Made in Ghana Goods”

Speaking at the celebration, deputy Central Regional Minister, Thomas Agyei Baffour said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Akufo Addo would fulfill all promises made to Ghanaians during the 2016 general elections.

Mr Agyei Baffour indicated that plans were underway by the government to ensure that the traditional council receives royalties from the castles to undertake developmental projects in the area.

He hinted that government would soon dredge the Brenya lagoon in the area to promote tourism in the area.

“Government has the sea defense project at the various coastal areas at heart and would ensure total development of those areas,” he added

The Paramount Chief of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI expressed concern about the way the filth in the area was affecting the health of the residents.

Nana Conduah noted that since Elmina had been considered the fastest growing center in the country, there was the need to tackle the canker as soon as possible.

“When visitors travel from around the world and to the area and find the town in filth it will be a disgrace as well as prevent them from coming back to the area, a situation which would collapse the tourism sector” he added

He appealed to government to rehabilitate the Edinaman Senior High School which was in a deplorable state,

He further underscored the need for government to reshape the town roads with European Union and Dutch support.

“Government should renovate all the historical houses in the area to promote education, health, waste management and tourism for the betterment of all,” he stressed.

Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Atta Mills advised the youth against teenage pregnancy.

He appealed to government to ensure frequent supply of premix fuel in the area to boost fishing activities.

From Joseph Annan, Elmina