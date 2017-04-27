Ellen White Premieres ‘The List’ @ West Hills Mail

Scene from the movie

Actress Ellen White’s latest movie, ‘The List’, will be hitting the big screens with a grand premiere at the West Hills Mall in Accra on Friday, May 5.

The movie which has attracted the attention of a large number of movie lovers across the country will also be screened in some selected regions in the country by the end of May.

The movie which was shot in Ghana some months ago features a number of celebrated movie icons such as Kwaku Manu, Lilwin, Ellen White, Bill Asamoah and a host of others.

Ellen’s company, White’s Movie Productions, is expected to join the premiere alongside other movie icons on May 5 to interact with her fans and grant photo opportunities.

The premiere is expected to attract a large number of the stakeholders in the movie industry such as Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Bill Asamoah, Kwaku Manu, Bernice Asare, Sabby Debrah, Akyere Buruwaa, Mama Cali, Fanny Fay Akaminko, among others.

The producer of the movie, Ellen White, stated that she hopes the movie will break barriers and make a fortune on the Ghanaian market.

Ellen White is also the producer of movies such as ‘Mayefuo’, ‘Medofo Pa’ and ‘Fault’.

She joins the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Emelia Brobbey, Vivian Jill, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Lydia Forson, Zynnel Zuh, among others, who have doubled as actors and producers.

By George Clifford Owusu