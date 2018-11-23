Elect Two-Term-Possible Flagbearer – Spio To NDC

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

A flag bearer aspirant of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has appealed to the delegates of the party to elect a presidential candidate eligible of governing for two terms.



According to him, although the NDC is determined to wrest power from the NPP in the 2020 polls, the delegates and rank and file of the party must not lose sight of the party’s agenda to govern Ghana beyond one term.



“If we don’t want to serve for only one term once we take over from the NPP in 2020, then you have to vote for a candidate like me, who can serve two terms. If you vote for me, I’m qualified to serve two terms as president. So, think about this before you decide on who to vote for. We can’t fight and unseat the NPP after one term and come to power only to also serve for one term also. So, let’s choose a candidate who can serve two terms,” Mr Spio-Garbrah said while addressing the delegates at Anyaa Sowutuom in Accra.



The former Minister of Communication called on the party to guard against the mistakes of 2016. He said the party must craft meaningful messages and slogans that reflect the overall agenda of the NDC ahead of the 2020 elections.

–Classfmonline