Ekow Eric Amoh Launches Album Tomorrow

Ekow Eric Amoh

Ekow Eric Amoh will launch his maiden gospel album titled ‘Ebenezer’ tomorrow at the Assemblies of God Church located at Tabora Alhaji in Accra at 11:00am.

The album launch which is expected to attract a large number of personalities from the creative industry, Christian leaders and the general public will feature artistes such as King Pharaoh of Akatakyie fame, Kofi Debrah and others.

According to Eric Amoh, that the album launch will also offer gospel music fans an opportunity to enjoy some of his hit songs on the album.

The event will witness performances from guest artistes such as SP Kofi Sarpong, Joyce Blessing, Osofo Maame Blessing and a host of others. Baba Spirit is the MC for the occasion.

The album launch, according to the management of the artiste, will be used to officially announce Ekow Eric Amoh’s presence on the Ghanaian gospel music scene.