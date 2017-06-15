Eha Ke Zan Festival At Alliance Francaise          

Osagyefo Louise

The 2017 edition of Eha Ke Zan festival, which aims at discovering or rediscovering some aspects of African music and fashion, will on Friday, June 16 open at the Alliance Française in Accra.

A two-day exhibition of paintings of renowned musicians and fashion designers by Prof Oduro Frimpong of the Ashesi University in Accra will herald the opening ceremony.

Also slated for the two-day festival is a musical workshop by the renowned Ghanaian keyboardist, Victor Dey, which is expected to attract several young and experienced Ghanaian musicians, as well as artists from other countries.

A live concert featuring music star Gyedu Blay Ambolley and story teller/ actor Osagyefo Louise, as well as other musicians, will rock the stage on Saturday, June 17 with diverse music styles interspersed with storytelling.

Louise, who is the organiser of the festival, inherited the love for traditional music from his family and finally launched his first album in 2015. His is noted for combining traditional Ghanaian music with salsa rhythms.

Silver Star Auto Limited, Alliance Française Accra, UNESCO Ghana and Greenmille Resources Limited are supporting the festival, which ends on Saturday, June 17.