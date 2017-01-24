Egypt Won’t Be Easy But… – Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu has described the Ghana-Egypt game as a tall order.

The Udinese man however sounded positive about the Black Stars chances.

He told this writer exclusively that the pay back mentality among the Stars coupled with the strong desire to top the group to ensure they stay in Port Gentil remains the team’s motivation.

He said “You know this tournament has not been easy due to many factors. The Egypt game will be difficult but we will conquer them.

“We still have the last defeat on our minds, they know our style of play and vice versa, but we want to stay here, and so we are bent on beating them to stay here.”

Badu has started from the bench in the two games but impressed and hoping to go the extra mile in tomorrow’s game.

The Group D leaders will cross swords with the North Africans tomorrow.

Ghana have gone past two games with a hundred percent record and would be hoping to maintain the unblemished record.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil