Egypt Tipped For AFCON Title

Mohammed Salah, Egypt

PORT-GENTIL, GABON — One thud of the left foot was all it took. Mohamed Salah’s influence in this Africa Nations Cup (ANC) had been growing steadily and when, 10 minutes into Egypt’s critical Group D clash with Ghana, he lined up a 20-yard free kick there was a sense that this was precisely the kind of position where quality could be made to count. The audible smack of the ball spoke of the strike’s cleanness; Razak Brimah, the Ghana goalkeeper, was motionless as it flew past him and Egypt had an advantage they rarely looked like ceding.

So, after a 1-0 win, Egypt reach the last eight, where they will play North African rivals Morocco here in Port-Gentil, as group winners. Hector Cuper’s side were happy to play largely on the counter after Salah’s strike but Ghana had already made sure of their place in the quarter finals.