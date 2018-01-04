Efya Surprises Becca At Rapperholic?

Efya

The 2017 edition of Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert came and went with all the buzz.

It was described as one of the shows that stood tall among the many shows that were organised during the Christmas festive season. From large show audience to great artistes’ performances and audience responses, the show, to a larger extent, lived up to expectation.

Sarkodie’s performance with Obrafour was to many the most unique and highpoint of the show. There were moments through their performance that they had to allow the audience sing and rap portions of their songs. It was truly captivating!

Samini’s performance of his latest hit song, ‘My Own’, was equally pulsating even though he disappointedly didn’t perform his ‘Love Rock’ hit song with Sarkodie.

Sarkodie performed with Korede Bello, Joey B and R2Bees, among others, who made the night one to remember.

Kidi and Kuami Eugene, the new guys on the block, were not left out of the performances, as well as Akwaboah, among others. Shatta Wale also brought life to the show as both MC and a performer. Even though Ghanaian UK musician and comedian Michael Dapaah reluctantly showed up on stage, he didn’t disappoint the Rapperholic audience. He gave them a taste of ‘the thing goes skrrrrrr…’ latest excitement.

Efya was definitely going to be on Rapperholic stage and she was, indeed, there. While performing her hot single titled ‘Until The Dawn’, she surprisingly invited Becca from the audience to join her on stage.

But it looked like Becca was not part of the night’s planned performances. Something must have gone wrong, hence Efya brought her on stage to support her. Becca looked almost lost and she was only trying to keep up.

There was a moment she seemed to be asking Efya on stage, “what do we do?”

Prior to Efya inviting Becca, many had thought Sarkodie was joining Efya to perform any of their other songs. But that never happened.

Sources told NEWS-ONE that Efya left the show angry for reasons yet unknown. They, however, believed it maybe because things didn’t go well as planned. She almost looked bad on stage.

During the show, Sarkodie apologised to fans over security lapses at the event that didn’t allow them to access the venue on time. He did same on social media hours after the show.

The 2017 Rapperholic Concert was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday, December 25.

JaySo, Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Kwaw Kese, Yaa Pono, Ko-Jo Cue, Shaker, King Promise, Magnom, Adina, Captain Planet and other artistes also performed at the concert.

The show was hosted by Shatta Wale and Jay Foley.