Efya Drops New Single ‘Until The Dawn’

Efya will on Saturday, June 10 release her much-awaited single titled ‘Until The Dawn’.

The single was produced by British-born Nigerian record producer and recording artiste, Maleek Berry.

Maleek Berry has previously produced music for numerous artistes such as Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade, Wande Coal, UK-based Fuse ODG, among others.

Efya returned home a few days ago from a trip to the United States, where she picked up the best female artiste award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards in New York. She also graced the Sound of Brazil Club with a performance.

Efya has a number of hit singles such as ‘Little Things’, ‘Best In Me’, ‘Forgetting Me’, ‘Life’, ‘Gingam Too Much’, amongst others, to her credit.

Last year April, Efya launched her first 21-track album titled ‘Janesis’ which featured stars like Sarkodie, E.L, Ice Prince (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei. Legendary Beats and Kill Beatz were involved in the production of the album.

Born Jane Efya Awindor, Efya was introduced to the Ghanaian music scene when she made it as one of 12 finalists of the music reality show ‘Stars of the Future’ in 2008. She placed second in the competition to winner Irene Logan.

Between 2008 and 2011, she was part of the group ‘Irene and Jane’. They released one album ‘Unveiled’ before going their separate ways.

After the break-up, the then Jane changed her name to Miss Jane and then later to Efya.

By George Clifford Owusu