Efya For Afrobeat Night With DJ Tunes In New York

Efya

Ghana’s female Afro-pop singer Jane Awindor, known in showbiz as Efya, has been invited to perform at the 2017 edition of Afrobeat Night with DJ Tunes.

This year’s edition of the event will take place at the SOB’s, 204 Varick Street, New York in the United States of America.

The ‘Best In Me’ singer who is expected to raise the flag of Ghana high at the event will thrill music fans with most of her danceable songs on her current album.

Reports available indicate that Efya appears upbeat and all too determined to steal the show; a venture she believes will enable her to penetrate deeply into the international market.

Efya will rock the stage alongside some selected acts, including DJ Tunes, who is arguably one of the most experienced and highly sought-after DJs in the Houston.

DJ Tunes specialises in several musical genres, including dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, old school, among others.

Efya represented Ghana at the last year’s edition of Coke Africa Studio alongside stars like Feli Nuna, Stonebwoy and E.L.

She recently released her maiden 21-track musical album titled ‘Janesis’ which features artistes like Sarkodie, E.L, Ice Prince (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei.

Legendary Beats and Kill Beatz were involved in the production of the album.

Daughter of veteran broadcaster Nana Adjoa Awindor, Efya is a 2008 finalist of the ‘Stars of the Future’ singing competition. She’s a recipient of several awards, and recently signed with Nigerian pop singer Wizkid’s Starboy Worldwide label, and she is among the continent’s most sought-after female performing artistes.