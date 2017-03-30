Effutu Traditional Council Bans Party Colours

A ban has been placed on party colours at the 2017 Aboakyir Festival by the chiefs of Effutu traditional area in the Central Region.

The move, according to them, is to prevent any unhealthy occurrences during the week-long celebration.

The Abusuapanin of Otuano Royal family, Neenyi Bonzie Asiedu, speaking at a press conference admonished parties to “allow the previous resolution which has helped maintain peace in the last four years to be maintained.”

He added: “Our festival is purely a traditional customary event and we will humbly appeal to all those who wear political colours to stay out of it. We are crying for peace and development not selfish individuals who would want to use the festival to amass wealth and leave the town in an impoverished state.” He gave the assurance that, all rituals and security measures to guarantee a successful celebration have been put in place.

-rainbowradioonline