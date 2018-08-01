“Efforts To Tag Me With Corruption Won’t Wash…”– Prez Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has dismissed as “politically motivated” accusations of corruption leveled against him and his family.

“I want to say that the stringent and desperate effort being made by my political opponents to tarnish me and members of my family with corruption will simply not wash,” he stated at the 2018 Annual Internal Audit Conference in Accra.

According to him, he did not come into public life to make money and “members of my family know fully well they have to behave and not involve in anything untoward.”

He said he was aware that a dog is given a bad name in order to hang it, “but this dog will not be hanged.”

President Akufo-Addo’s comments come barely 24hours after the Minority in Parliament accused him of conniving with his ministers to rob Ghana of its scarce resources after approving the renegotiated AMERI deal by an Executive Order.

President Akufo-Addo on July 31, by an Executive Order, approved the Novation and Amendment Agreement of the AMERI Energy deal, seeking to buy out the $510million deal from Ameri and hand it over to a third company, Mytilineos for 15 years.

The Executive Order cames after the joint Parliamentary committee of Finance and Mines and Energy rejected the approval of the agreement before it rose on July 28 amid the growing number of groups and individuals who have slammed the government over the re-negotiated AMERI deal.

Reacting to the Executive Approval of the deal it has described as “terrible”, the Minority through its spokesperson on Energy Adam Mutawakilu questioned the motive of the President in going ahead to approve the deal.

“Any agreement that came to parliament had a cabinet approval and cabinet approval is more authentic and important because all the cabinet ministers would have scrutinized the document and approve. When we talk about executive approval, it is only the president, [and] they could mislead him or his part of the agenda to rob Ghanaians of millions of dollars,” stated Mutawakilu in a Starr News interview.

Source: Starrfmonline