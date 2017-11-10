Edem Makes History With ‘Edemfest’

Edem

Keta High Street in the Volta Region came to a virtual standstill last Friday, November 4 as celebrated Ghanaian artistes came together to thrill fans at the maiden edition of a musical concert dubbed ‘Edemfest’.

The event which attracted over 10,000 people from all walks of life kicked off on a promising note, shaking the venue with dazzling performances from some of Ghana’s finest hiplife and dancehall artistes.

It witnessed live musical performances from the enigmatic VVIP, Tinny, MzVee, Manifest, Kula, Worlasi, Yaa Pono, Teephlow, Medal, Keeny and a host of others.

Music fans who attended the event were happy to witness historic performances from all the artistes who were fantastic on stage.

Edemfest is expected to connect with other regions, as well and become a global music festival in the subsequent years, hopefully. The next location for Edemfest, according to the organizers, will be announced soon.

The event, organised by hiplife artiste Edem, was sponsored by MTN Ghana, Adonko Bitters, Nesher Malt, Pepper Dem, GbevuNation, Clayman Impressions and Rej Engineering.