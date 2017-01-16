Edem, Joey B, Others For Trigmatic’s Album Launch

Trigmatic

Hiplife artiste Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic, is out with a groundbreaking musical album titled ‘MATIC’.

The much-awaited fourth album will be launched Saturday, January 21 at the Alliance Française at 7:00pm.

At the launch, Trigmatic will thrill the audience with most of his hit songs and all the songs on the new album one after the other to entertain fans who have missed him for a long time.

The event is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the music industry, fans of Trigmatic, radio DJs and presenters, musicians, among others.

Some of the artistes billed to perform alongside Trigmatic at the launch include Stonebwoy, Epixode, Edem, D-Cryme, Joey B, Adina, among others.

Based on his outstanding achievements since he joined the music industry in the year 2000, Trigmatic has performed on a number of platforms, as well as worked with a number of artistes, including Becca.

In 2014, Trigmatic launched the Matic Foundation which supports a lot of orphanages in Ghana.

He is the first to attempt a world record by creating the longest charity table to feed thousands in Ghana.

He’s also a recipient of several laurels, including VGMA Best Rapper of The Year (2011) and Record of The Year (2014), Best Dancehall Song of The Year (BASS Awards 2014), Best Special Effect Video (4Syte Music Video Awards, 2013), Best Practice Dubai Award, among others.