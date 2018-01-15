EC’s Opoku Amankwah ‘Fights’ EOCO, Refuses To Vacate Office

Officials of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office, EOCO, led by the Director, ACP K.K. Amoah, today [Monday], stormed the offices of the Electoral Commission to forcefully remove a Deputy Chairperson of the Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Georgina Opoku Amankwah, who resumed full official duties in defiance of a directive that asked her to stay away.

Madam Opoku Amankwah was directed to proceed on leave in July 2017, to enable investigations into the Ghc480,000 believed to have been missing from the EC’s Senior Staff Endowment Fund.

Last week, she notified the investigative body, EOCO, of her intention to resume work even though the body is yet to release findings of its investigations. Citi News confirmed the letter, and EOCO’s receipt of same.

Sources close to the investigative body had also informed Citi News that EOCO was awaiting the advice of the Attorney General on how to proceed with its final report.

The Deputy EC Chairperson had thus been informed to wait a little longer as EOCO worked out its report. This response to the Madam Georgina Opoku Amankwah notwithstanding, she resumed duties today [Monday], after staying away for almost six months.

She told Citi News‘ Kojo Agyeman that she feels victimized since other Members of the Commission involved in the investigations are going about their official duties without hindrance.

Madam Amankwah has refused to leave her office, whiles three EOCO officials including the Director of EOCO, are behind her office doors seeking to get her out.

According to her, she received a call from the EOCO Boss this afternoon, asking why she had defied the earlier directive and reported to work.

The EOCO officials are standing by to lock up the office when she closes at 5:00pm, but the Madam Amankwah has as a result decided not to leave the office anytime soon.

