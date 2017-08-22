ECOWAS To Establish Migration Academy

Group picture of Heads of Immigration in West Africa with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister

Heads of Immigration in West Africa have resolved to set up a Migration Academy to train immigration officers and border security personnel within the sub-region.

The academy is envisaged to further facilitate the implementation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on free movement of persons, goods and services, border management and the fight against irregular migration within the West African bloc.

The Academy which is set to commence within the shortest possible time is expected to strengthen collaboration between immigration officers and border security personnel within the sub region.

It is also expected to bring sub-region immigration officers at par with best practices and improve information and intelligence sharing among border security to prevent transnational crimes within the sub region.

It is also anticipated to improve service deliveries at the entry and exit points within the ECOWAS region by streamlining and enhancing the processing and documentation of persons, goods and services.

Apart from the Academy being part of efforts by the West African bloc to sustain the vision of fostering regional collaboration towards effective and efficient migration management of the sub-region, it is also intended to make the sub-region attractive, boost investor confidence and trade.

The decision was taken at a 2-day meeting of 14 ECOWAS Heads of Immigration held in Abuja, Nigeria recently.

It was attended by Heads of Immigration from Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ghana, the Gambia, Guinea and Liberia. The rest are Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Nigeria and Togo.

The delegation from Ghana was led by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi. He noted that Ghana is in full support of the Academy and is ready to partner other ECOWAS heads to make the dream a reality and an envy of all.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a speech delivered on behalf of the Acting President of Nigeria charged the ECOWAS Heads of Immigration to consider the possibilities of a seamless movement of ECOWAS citizens.

He bemoaned how migration has become connected to the negative phenomenon of cross-border crimes and other security challenges and called for stringent measures to enhance free movement of persons across the borders.

This high powered meeting comes on the back of a preliminary meeting in Abuja in 2015.

By Fred Duodu (freduoo@gmail.com)