ECG Explains Operations To Media

Journalists on the tour

The Volta regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has organised a day’s sensitisation workshop for some journalists in the region to educate them on the activities of the power distributor.

The workshop, according to the management of the company, is against the backdrop of the important role the media plays in bridging the gap between ECG and its customers, as well as to provide journalists with adequate information on the operations of the company to guide them in their reportage.

The Volta Regional Engineer of ECG, Ing Bernard Tetteh, in a presentation pointed out that the company was putting in place many measures to ensure that customers get value for their money.

According to him, the company now undertakes live line works where engineers of the company get to work on faulty lines without interrupting power supply to other consumers.

“The company has also installed thermal images on our lines which quickly tell us which areas are about to develop faults and we quickly do preventive maintenance. We have also installed fault detectors so we do not have to wait till a fault occurs before we work on them, so a lot of improvements have come into the system,” Ing Tetteh added.

The Volta Regional Manager of ECG, Ing Joseph Forson, on his part, stated that the company is poised to improve on the services rendered to its customers in the past year in order to build their confidence in the company as being up to the task of providing stable electric power.

He, however, called on the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to step up its activities to ensure that only the best electric equipment and materials which meet their standards are imported into the country.

Ing Forson also encouraged the general public to engage the services of electrical wiring contractors certified by the Energy Commission for quality services to help reduce the high incidents of domestic fires, over consumption of power, high electricity charges, among others, which result from poor wiring.

From Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho (gbabdulrazak@gmail.com)