ECG Denies Social Media Recruitment Notices

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has distanced itself from a supposed social media recruitment announcement claiming the power distributor is recruiting staff to enhance its workforce.

The ECG is asking the public to ignore the said announcement claiming that human resource, marketing, customer relations, electrical engineers, information technology, accounting, artisans, metering and materials and transport officers as well as drivers interested in the offer should apply to a specified email address.

In a statement issued by the company, ECG said “We wish to state categorically that this announcement is false and should be ignored”, adding that when such an announcement is officially made, it will be advertised in the print media, on radio and television.

It further advised the public to verify further circulations on the company’s website www.ecggh.com and its social media handles.

-DailyGraphic