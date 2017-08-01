EC Wrangling: Charlotte Is Avoiding Me – Amadu Sulley

Amadu Sulley and Charlotte osei

One of the beleaguered deputy chairpersons of the Electoral Commission Amadu Sulley has accused his boss of sidelining him as the wrangling at the commission continues.

In a new string of accusations contained in a letter addressed to Charlotte Osei, Mr. Sulley bemoans the decision of the chair to engage other officials over responsibilities that fall within his domain.

“..Per the organisational structure of the Commission, in the absence of any of the Deputies, the other Deputy acts on behalf of him/her. It is, therefore, unfortunate that you have resorted to use the Director of Human Resource (Mr Samuel Boadu) as your Deputy contrary to administrative procedure.

“I am per this memo craving your indulgence to this administrative lapse and call on you to act henceforth in accordance to the structures of the commission.

“I hope this will be treated with the importance it deserves,” portions of the letter sighted by StarrFMonline.com read.

It further noted: “It will be recalled that on 5th July 2017, you wrote to the Deputy Chairperson, Corporate Services to proceed on leave following EOCO’s directive. I wrote to reschedule my leave on 15th June 2017.

“On 20th June 2017, the first Deputy Chairperson, Corporate Services wrote to recall me from leave. I have been in the office since then.

The EC chair and two of her deputies have been engrossed in accusations and counter accusations over the running of the election management body.

Separate petitions calling for their impeachment from office have been forwarded to the chief Justice by the President for the necessary actions to be taken.

-Starrfmonline