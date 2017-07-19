EC Staff Petition Akufo-Addo To Remove Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei – Chairperson of EC

Some aggrieved workers of the Electoral commission are demanding the removal of the chairperson of the commission Charlotte Osei .

According to the staff, who have petitioned the President over their demand, Mrs. Osei lacks the managerial skills needed to lead the commission.

The petition claimed the EC chair “single-handedly renegotiated the contract with the vendor without the involvement of the members of the Commission, not even the deputies. She then awarded the contract to the tune of $21,999,592 without going through tender contrary to the Public Procurement Act. The Chairperson then re-awarded these contracts without approval from the Commission”.

It also said Mrs. Osei “has poor human relations not befitting of any leader in public space”.

They are therefore asking the President to forward their petition to the Chief Justice to subsequently begin the process to impeach the EC chair.

-Starrfmonline