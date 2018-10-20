EC Postpones Voters Registration

Jean Mensa, EC Boss

THE ELECTORAL Commission (EC) has postponed phase two of the Limited Voters Registration as well as the planned Continuous Voters Registration to 2019, DAILY GUIDE is informed.

The EC made this known in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, concerning the outcome of a stakeholders’ meeting it held with various political parties and donor agencies on Thursday, October 18, 2018 under the canopy of the Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The Commission observed in the statement that the postponement of the Limited Voters Registration and the planned Continuous Voters Registration is across all its district offices nationwide.

“The second phase of the Limited Voters Registration and the planned Continuous Voters Registration at all the District Offices of the Commission has been deferred to next year,” the Commission said in the statement, adding that “the modalities and the times would be announced after the Commission has consulted with the political parties, as required by law.”

Exhibition

Meanwhile, the Commission has pointed out that it would commence the Exhibition of the 2016 and 2018 Provisional Voters Register (PVR), from 25th-31st October 2018 at all the polling stations of carved out areas for the referendum.

The exhibition is expected to start at 7 am and end at 6 pm each day, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“The Commission would set up the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) working group, which would be made up of representatives of registered political parties and civil society organizations,” according to the statement.

It added that the working group would undertake nationwide consultations with other relevant parties, and that “the working group would be tasked with the responsibility of defining the modalities, scope and timelines for the implementation of the ROPAA.”

BY Melvin Tarlue