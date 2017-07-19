EC Grabs Award

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) pulled a major surprise over the weekend when it beats other state-run agencies to win two major awards.

This was during the 7th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday.

The awards recognise customer service innovation and excellence in the Ghana Telecom and Information Technology industry.

The Theme for this year’s awards ceremony was “Promoting and Rewarding Excellence in Ghana ICT sector”

ECG competed in the category: Best Government use of Social Media (Citizen Engagement) alongside Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the National Communication Authority, but still beat them to it.

The company was selected as part of the category: Best MDA Website.

In this category, the nominations included Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, but ECG again beat them to it.

This year’s edition introduced two new categories to reward institutions which are using innovative ICT technologies in the government sector.

ECG is credited for being proactive in customer engagement on social media in addressing issues of interest and concern to customers.

It has initiated and rolled out various campaigns to educate its customers online. There are a number of educative content on its website, alongside social media campaigns such as ‘Knowing your meter’, ‘Understanding your bill’, ‘Getting Electricity’, among others.

The pro-activeness of its digital media team in responding to customer complaints and solving them in real time, innovative creatives like GIFs, to make easy understanding of ECG’s operations and processes has been remarkable.

The quick responses online was what earned the ECG Digital media a Green Badge on Facebook for three months consistently since last year.

It is therefore believed these activities have made ECG an effective customer engaging and interactive institution online and thus earned the Company the prestigious awards of Best Government use of Social Media (Citizen Engagement), and Best MDA Website.

Managing Director of the Company, Ing. Samuel Boakye Appia, has since expressed delight in the achievements of the Digital Media Team under just a year of kicking into motion.

He is elated about efforts of the Public Relations Division in restoring a good image and enhancing the reputation of the Company. Moving forward, the ECG is looking at more innovative ways to improve customer services such as email delivery of bills, and the use of mobile technology to ease paying of bills.